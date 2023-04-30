The opening of the women’s health clinic in Casper is a huge step forward for the women of Wyoming, a state with shrinking capacity for any OB-GYN care. Wellspring is equipped to provide actual medical services that serve women instead of an ideology, a mission which saves lives. Casper should welcome them with open arms and minds.
Shaver: Clinic open is a huge step forward
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Freedom Caucus is a lie because they are not about freedom, instead they want to take away freedom from everyone in Wyoming who disagrees …
Rep. Hageman, Sens. Barrasso and Lummis are well aware that SARS-COV-2 is not gone. They are doing your state a disservice by no longer requir…
On Feb. 24, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed the Living Donor Protection Act (HB0165) to help living organ donors avoid facing discriminati…
I recently learned that the Casper City Council is deciding whether to keep SkyWest's service at the Natrona County Airport. If you value Casp…