Shaver: Column was an exercise in confusion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

In the April 25 edition of your paper, Theron Hageman's column was a complicated exercise in confusion. While decrying his supposed loss of his freedom, he suddenly railed against abortion. He demands his own bodily freedom but believes it’s patriotic to deny that same freedom to the portion of the population capable of getting pregnant. Confusing, to say the least.

Adding even more confusion to his essay, he conflates the Declaration of Independence (ended our relationship with England) and the Constitution (defined our relationship with each other). He insists that the signers of the Declaration placed human rights above their own, despite the fact that so many of those signers were slave owners. Then he adds words to the Constitution -- ‘no law shall be made respecting any house of religion!’ No right to worship is curtailed when all large meetings are deemed a public safety hazard and banned.