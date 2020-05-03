Shaver: Column was an exercise in confusion

Editor:
In the April 25 edition of your paper, Theron Hageman's column was a complicated exercise in confusion. While decrying his supposed loss of his freedom, he suddenly railed against abortion. He demands his own bodily freedom but believes it’s patriotic to deny that same freedom to the portion of the population capable of getting pregnant. Confusing, to say the least.
Adding even more confusion to his essay, he conflates the Declaration of Independence (ended our relationship with England) and the Constitution (defined our relationship with each other). He insists that the signers of the Declaration placed human rights above their own, despite the fact that so many of those signers were slave owners. Then he adds words to the Constitution -- ‘no law shall be made respecting any house of religion!’ No right to worship is curtailed when all large meetings are deemed a public safety hazard and banned.
Theron asserts that our government has no authority to institute stay-at-home orders. I guess that in his rush to the First Amendment he overlooked the Preamble to the Constitution, a paragraph which outlines the purpose for the document: to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity. Who is doing all this? We the People. Not The Government. We. Us. Each other. We look out for each other, promoting the general welfare, which means we stay apart until experts -- yes, experts (people who have spent their entire careers learning in their field of expertise) figure out how this entirely new human disease works. The longer we are willing to follow their instructions the fewer of us that COVID-19 kills.
The placement of his column on the page next to the message from an ICU nurse was perfect: the expert next to the guy whose only answer to all his questions is ‘Let me do whatever I want!’ I hope he stays far away from me and those I care about with his unpatriotic me-first attitude.
MARCI SHAVER, Torrington
