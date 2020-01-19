Shaver: Does Barrasso understand impeachment?

Editor:

After a lengthy hiatus, our senators graced us January 14 with a Telephone Town Hall, that wonderful venue that allows only their supporters to ask questions. Unfortunately, those partisan questions are answered by our partisan senators with partisan GOP talking points instead of truth.

When asked about the Senate trial to remove an impeached president, the senators had the opportunity to educate our citizens on the difference between impeachment (already done -- Trump is an impeached president) and the trial in the Senate. Barrasso repeated the lie about ‘closed hearings in a locked room.’ (These were classified hearings which all committee members and their staff were expected to attend in a secure facility, routinely used for classified information.) He also claimed that the president wasn’t given a fair hearing, a trial function. Either Mr. Barrasso is purposely misleading the public or he is woefully ignorant of the way our government works. It was shameful behavior unworthy of a senator.