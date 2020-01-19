Shaver: Does Barrasso understand impeachment?

Editor:
After a lengthy hiatus, our senators graced us January 14 with a Telephone Town Hall, that wonderful venue that allows only their supporters to ask questions. Unfortunately, those partisan questions are answered by our partisan senators with partisan GOP talking points instead of truth.
You have free articles remaining.
When asked about the Senate trial to remove an impeached president, the senators had the opportunity to educate our citizens on the difference between impeachment (already done -- Trump is an impeached president) and the trial in the Senate. Barrasso repeated the lie about ‘closed hearings in a locked room.’ (These were classified hearings which all committee members and their staff were expected to attend in a secure facility, routinely used for classified information.) He also claimed that the president wasn’t given a fair hearing, a trial function. Either Mr. Barrasso is purposely misleading the public or he is woefully ignorant of the way our government works. It was shameful behavior unworthy of a senator.
Another puzzling line of discussion was their insistence that no Senate work could be done for months because of the impeachment. Since impeachment is a constitutional duty only of the House, having nothing to do with the Senate until articles of impeachment are delivered to them, I wonder why they felt unable to carry on with their own duties. After all, despite conducting the investigation into malfeasance by the president, the House has passed -- and sent to the Senate for action -- over 250 bills, bills about controlling drug costs, mental health care and other subjects Wyomingites care deeply about. Why haven’t they acted on those bills?
And -- as usual -- they ridiculed Democrats, as though there are none in Wyoming! Their continuing demonization of the loyal opposition is disgusting and serves only to exacerbate the divisions in our nation. We need respectful governance, not snark and barbs from our representatives.
Our Constitution is the product of careful listening, reasoned debate, negotiation and compromise, the kind of governance that gets things done. As we have seen so clearly, partisanship yields only gridlock. It’s time for our senators to abandon partisanship and be Americans.
MARCI SHAVER, Torrington