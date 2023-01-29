Shaver: Freedom and liberty for who?

Editor:

Despite our secular state and federal constitutions, a certain segment of a certain religion has grabbed enough power to force legislation in Wyoming and across the nation criminalizing their version of sin with their anti-choice laws. They have declared that only they and their ancient writings have the moral authority to dictate how women must live their lives and use their bodies regardless of the actual biology of pregnancy.

New legislation introduced this year seeks to further limit women’s choices by forcing that dogma on all women in the state. How? By seeking to forbid termination of a pregnancy resulting from either rape or incest, both categorized as criminal sexual assault. Some of our legislators deem it within their job description to force women or girls to carry to term any pregnancy resulting from a man criminally forcing himself on her. His criminal assault can be rewarded by parental rights while the victim of his crime has her life drastically altered, effectively doubling the abuse. Of course, the same legislators also want nothing to do with support for the resulting child, one stating that people have no need of a safety net because they need to take responsibility for themselves.

Biologically there is no reason not to end pregnancy. It’s safer by far than birth, has no negative side effects, and can make a huge difference in the life of the woman choosing it. The only arguments against abortion are purely religious -- seeking to force all women to live by the dogma of a few.

Ironically, the legislators arguing for the latest bills talk a lot about freedom and liberty while actively working to limit both for women, and folks who hold other ideas of freedom in areas of freedom to access books, or contagious disease control. This legislative session is appalling, and the anti-choice bills are among the worst bills introduced so far.