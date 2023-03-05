Editor:

According to the Oxford Languages Dictionary, freedom is defined as “The power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.”

I think we can all agree that freedom is a basic Wyoming value. But I have to ask -- freedom for whom? Does our constitution allow freedoms of any citizens besides convicted felons to be denied? Should transgender citizens have the right to live their lives without hindrance or restraint? Should women have the right to choose their own health care as defined by the medical community? Should our state government limit their rights to act, speak or think without hindrance?

Our U.S. and Wyoming constitutions both protect freedom for all, even those people whose speech, thoughts, or actions seem wrong to others according to their upbringing or faith tradition. However, a free society not only allows differences in beliefs, but celebrates them.

Many bills brought forward in the 2023 Legislature by the Freedom Caucus limit rights of various non-conforming communities, such as private businesses, transgender students, voters, librarians’ books choices, and women. Freedom? Again -- for whom? Everyone, like the word all means? No. Freedom for those in power and none for marginalized populations. The changing definition of freedom with each bill has been a dazzling, head spinning exercise in duplicity, with some words even having differing definitions in different bills!

Historically, democracies have tipped into authoritarianism when a group of people gains enough power to force those who are different to comply with their rules of action and speech. The Republican Party has tightened its grip on its power in Wyoming with the passage of the crossover voting bill, limiting the rights of voters to choose a candidate by character instead of party. According to their website, their goal is to further crack down on behavior and speech which they deem ‘not according to community values,’ forgetting that there are many communities, all entitled by the constitution the right to freedom.

Fortunately there are still enough legislators who believe in freedom for all that most of them failed. Will that hold true after the next election?