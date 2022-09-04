Shaver: Maintain the separation of church and state

Editor:

Dangerous lies and conspiracy theories abound, infecting the public. Everything from flat earthers to Q, people seem ready to believe any crazy idea. The worst, most insidious and destructive for our nation, though,

The "Really Huge Lie," is all around us but nobody dares to mention it. We declare it every time we say the Pledge, and we reaffirm it each time we use cash.

That lie? The one that insists we were founded on Judeo-Christian principles and are — or were really meant to be — a nation ruled by white Christian people.

The unveiling of the new Constitution of the United States of America brought fiery sermons from the pulpits across the young states, sermons denouncing this godless new government for our nation. That constitution, however is what makes the USA truly exceptional; we are the first nation in the world with power deriving from, and vested in, the people instead of a god. It provides a wall to keep religion out of government, and the government out of religion.

However, power-hungry extremist clergy worked from our beginning to chip away at that wall, finally cracking it 167 years later with a declaration of trust in the Christian God added to our money and inserted into our pledge of allegiance.

Into that crack they stuffed the "Really Huge Lie," preaching fiery sermons about our nation having "lost its way," and our need to "return to our religious beginnings."

Four generations now have been subjected to that indoctrination in some churches and most schools. About a third of the nation believes that "Really Huge Lie" about our national heritage, and are willing to back it with violence, as we saw on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here in our county and state there are candidates who have made such beliefs the core of their campaigns, loudly touting their religion as the reason to put them into office. Don’t fall for the lie! Vote for candidates who believe in the Wall of Separation of which Thomas Jefferson was so proud. Keep our county and state exceptional, and secular, as the founders intended.