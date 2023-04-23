The main mantra of the NRA and the Second Amendment lovers is that Americans have the right to carry guns for defense against a tyrannical government. We’ve all heard repeated it over and over, so I was surprised at the offense taken by gun-toting Oath Keeper Frank Eathorne and other Republicans at the meme Karlee Provenza posted on her social media. It depicted an elderly woman, Auntie Fa, protecting her family from a tyrannical government, a government which threatens the rights of those she loves.

It wasn’t Karlee who needed to apologize, but the legislators who voted this past session to strip residents of their rights and the party leadership that promotes such tyranny. Only Sen. Bouchard, with whom I disagree on nearly everything, spoke out to protect her freedom of speech, risking the censure of his party. Kudos to him for being that bold.

But offense was taken by the GOP leadership and others, instigating an investigation, which led to nothing. Perhaps when confronted with evidence that your party supports tyrannical governance offense and retribution are far more comfortable than self reflection.