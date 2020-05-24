Shaver: Regulations are for people

Editor:
A few weeks ago there was a column by Mr. Hageman bemoaning the physical distancing rules that he claimed were limiting his freedoms. On May 9 there was a column by Rep. David Miller stating the same self-centered me-me-me attitude, only this time the author was bewailing the regulations that limit corporate freedom to pollute! He insists that we have to tolerate reckless corporate behavior because we need their products!
We The People are the ones regulations protect. People, not corporations, have to breathe clean air and drink clean water. People may have to work for corporations, but we insist that corporations also work for people. Mr. Miller believes that We The People should just suck it up when corporations choose to pollute our water, air, food and land. After all, they have freedom!
No, they don’t. People have freedoms and rights, corporations don’t. They answer to us. We share the air and water, all of us, with the rest of life on the planet. We will not allow corporate investors to profit from destroying our lungs, poisoning our children, contaminating our food, all while dumping the clean-up costs on us. Our social pact is “We will allow you to conduct your business as long as you can do it without harming our land, water and/or air, while providing safe working conditions for your employees and a safe product for consumers. If you can’t do that, then your business, no matter how many jobs you promise, is not welcome.”
We The People have the absolute right to limit how you conduct your business to make sure that you do no damage to us.
You call it regulation and condemn it.
We call it justice.
MARCI SHAVER, Torrington
