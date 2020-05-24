Shaver: Regulations are for people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

A few weeks ago there was a column by Mr. Hageman bemoaning the physical distancing rules that he claimed were limiting his freedoms. On May 9 there was a column by Rep. David Miller stating the same self-centered me-me-me attitude, only this time the author was bewailing the regulations that limit corporate freedom to pollute! He insists that we have to tolerate reckless corporate behavior because we need their products!

We The People are the ones regulations protect. People, not corporations, have to breathe clean air and drink clean water. People may have to work for corporations, but we insist that corporations also work for people. Mr. Miller believes that We The People should just suck it up when corporations choose to pollute our water, air, food and land. After all, they have freedom!