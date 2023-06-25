Two. Two! Two of our federal delegation are lawyers, both of which sure as shootin’ should understand how grand juries work, and how to read an indictment! For them, with their education, to call the process of everyday Americans, in a state that went for Trump in 2020 and DeSantis in 2022, vote to indict the former president a political ploy and worse, is to demean the entire judicial process. Rhetoric such as what has come out of their mouths is absolutely unamerican. Barrasso’s verbiage, despite his lack of a law degree, has been no better.

Let’s look at how grand juries work. Anonymous common citizens who are registered voters are tasked with investigating possible crimes. They call witnesses, examine evidence, and vote on whether or not to indict. Only at that point is the case turned over to DOJ for prosecution (facts which I assume are taught in the first year of law school).

That’s what happened in both New York and Florida. Both grand juries found probable cause to indict our former president. As former Attorney General Bill Barr stated, “If even half of what is in the (FL) indictment is true, he’s toast.”

As the spouse of a man who served 40 years in Naval Intelligence, I also have a clear idea of what is at stake with highly classified intel falling into the wrong hands - people die. People who risk their lives to get that information to us are exposed and jailed or killed.

But for our federal delegation it’s just “banana republic politics,” not the rule of law doing what it is supposed to do: enforce the laws duly passed by congress without favor. Shame on them. We The People deserve far better.