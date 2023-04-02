Editor:

Representative Ward’s response to my column provided a misleading look at what American Atheists stand for. Perhaps these statements from our ‘About’ page would be helpful for determining the values of this non-theist organization.

“American Atheists envisions a world in which public policy is made using the best evidence we have rather than religious dogma and where religious beliefs are no longer seen as an excuse for bigotry or cause to receive special treatment from the government. We fight for religious equality for all Americans by protecting what Thomas Jefferson called the 'wall of separation' between state and church created by the First Amendment.”

“The Aims and Purposes of American Atheists are to:

• Stimulate and promote freedom of thought and inquiry concerning religious beliefs, creeds, dogmas, tenets, rituals, and practices;

• Collect, preserve, and disseminate information, data, and literature on all religions and promote a more thorough understanding of them, their origins, and their histories;

• Advocate, labor for, and promote in all lawful ways the establishment and maintenance of a thoroughly secular system of education available to all;

• Encourage the development and public acceptance of a humane ethical system stressing the mutual sympathy, understanding, and interdependence of all people and the corresponding responsibility of each individual in relation to society;

• Develop and propagate a social philosophy in which humankind is central and must itself be the source of strength, progress, and ideals for the wellbeing and happiness of humanity;

• Promote the study of the arts and sciences and of all problems affecting the maintenance, perpetuation, and enrichment of human (and other) life; and,

• Engage in such social, educational, legal, and cultural activity as well as be useful and beneficial to the members of American Atheists and to society as a whole.”

The contrast with the platform of the dominant party in Wyoming is stark. American Atheists along with numerous other religious and secular groups strive to keep our government free of religion, as the founders intended which is where real freedom for all is found.