Shaver: What happened to respect?

Editor:
“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.” What great advice from an animated skunk! It’s advice every member of congress and our president should heed, but they don’t. Why? Because we -- the voters of our great nation -- insist on voting for the loudest, most obnoxious people running for office. We believe they will fight for us, while really meaning they will fight for ‘our side’, forgetting that ‘our side’ is the entire United States, not the sliver represented by our political party. This is tearing us apart, threatening the very fabric of our democracy.
You have free articles remaining.
I watched most of the recent hearings and was embarrassed by both sides of the aisle. Wyoming’s representative, Liz Cheney, shows none of the respect for differences of opinion upon which I was raised here in this great state. Her utter disdain for those of us who question her decisions are not just dismissive, but rude. The Town Hall phone calls from Barrasso and Enzi always include diatribes on the Evils of the Democrats; apparently they forget that they represent the Democrats of Wyoming, too. What happened to our respect for our opponents? When did we decide we want to destroy them instead of listen to them? They are opponents, not enemies!
We do have an enemy, though. One which actively tried to interfere with our 2016 presidential election by precision targeting with divisive ads, trying to hack into election systems of most states, among other psy-op actions. Do we band together to defeat them? No. We turn on each other, just like Russia (Putin) wants!
We are the UNITED States of America. Let’s act like it and stop electing jerks to Congress and the White House. Let’s again let science inform our decisions, let’s honor knowledge and let’s demand civility in our political discourse. Things won’t change in Washington until We The People decide we want CIVIL government instead of snark.
MARCI SHAVER, Torrington