Shaw: A tourist 'climbing route' will destroy wildlife

I am alarmed at the apparent decision made by the Wyoming Game & Fish Department and Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources to establish a tourist “climbing route” (via Ferrata) past a pair of nesting peregrines in Sinks Canyon State Park. The rationale that it’s good to habituate nesting peregrines to nearby human beings defies all conservation and wildlife management practices. This is an in-your-face political exercise that violates all rules and regulations governing the protection of wildlife species. Wildlife decisions must never be based on political philosophy.

When I moved to Wyoming 52 years ago, before the Endangered Species Act, the WGFD’s main purpose was to control predators throughout the state in order to promote the non-resident harvest of Wyoming’s big game resources. Without predators, the Wyoming landscape literally moved in all directions with prey species that weren’t being preyed on. The WGFD has always resented the notion that non-game species should be protected and be considered a part of an intact ecosystem. In 1970 the “duck hawk,” Wyoming’s peregrine, was listed as vermin with recommendations to shoot on sight. The fact that the WGFD’s mission has gone from controlling predators to managing game as well as non-game species has always rubbed certain elements in the Game Division of the WGFD the wrong way. By law, WGFD management decisions must be based on science and biology, not political ambitions.