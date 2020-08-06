Shaw: Thank you for a dream come true

Kenny and his family were operating a working ranch. I was a young city girl, but with the family’s help, I embraced the whole ethos of ranching life. Kenny taught me to shoot a Winchester and a .44 magnum. He taught me to rope, he taught me how to ride (western style) because they thought it was hilarious the way I bobbed up and down. He took us on a roundup and we slept out under the stars. He taught me how to brand and made me my own branding iron. He made me feel like part of his family. I had a lovely friendship with Kenny and Louise’s two daughters. Tragically, Debbie died in an accident after I left. I still have a beautiful necklace that she made for me. I treasure it. Kathy and I are still in touch after 44 years. We had so much fun on the ranch while they were all working. I lived with them on the ranch for several weeks.