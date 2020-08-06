Shaw: Thank you for a dream come true

On the 10th anniversary of his death, I would like to pay tribute to Kenneth Atkinson and his family, who helped me achieve my “American Dream” with the help of Pete and Thelma Muchmore of Medicine Bow.
As a young girl from Belfast, Northern Ireland, I visited Wyoming in 1975. It had been my childhood dream to visit cowboy country. Wyoming was the only place for me.
I emigrated from Northern Ireland to Ottawa, Canada, at age 19 for one year. I decided to blaze my trail to Wyoming. Unfortunately, the man in the ticket office told me I would need to catch a stagecoach because had had no transport going to a place called Medicine Bow! He clearly though it was a joke on him. To be fair, “The Virginian” was airing on BBC at the time. I was undeterred, tried again, and after four flights I arrived at Laramie Airport.
My adventure began with my hosts, Pete and Thelma Muchmore, in Medicine Bow. They gave me a wonderful time and took me all around the state (including Casper to visit Thelma’s mother). We also had a great day out on Seminoe Lake with Thelma’s sons in their boats.
I just had the time of my life. It was a dream come true. I was still hankering for the cowboy country. Pete and Thelma (who have both passed, unfortunately, and left a big hole in my life) put me in touch with Kenneth and Louise Atkinson and their two daughters, Debbie and Kathy, of Slow and Easy Ranch in Garrett, Wyoming. Now, I was really cooking with gas. (Or as you say in Wyoming, “Now, I was railroading!”)
Kenny and his family were operating a working ranch. I was a young city girl, but with the family’s help, I embraced the whole ethos of ranching life. Kenny taught me to shoot a Winchester and a .44 magnum. He taught me to rope, he taught me how to ride (western style) because they thought it was hilarious the way I bobbed up and down. He took us on a roundup and we slept out under the stars. He taught me how to brand and made me my own branding iron. He made me feel like part of his family. I had a lovely friendship with Kenny and Louise’s two daughters. Tragically, Debbie died in an accident after I left. I still have a beautiful necklace that she made for me. I treasure it. Kathy and I are still in touch after 44 years. We had so much fun on the ranch while they were all working. I lived with them on the ranch for several weeks.
In the end, Pete and Thelma had to come and get me because I did not want to go home. Kenny, Louise, Debby and Kathy went out of their way to show me a good time. My western experience came true.
I would like to say thank you to Louise Atkinson for putting up with me for so long. She is a good and hard working woman. Kenny’s spirit lives on in the extended family now running the ranch: Louise and her young grandson, Carson. I will eternally be grateful to Kenny for the kindness he and his family showed to me so long ago, even thought it only seems like yesterday, and to Pete and Thelma Muchmore, who were my first point of contact.
When they retrieved me from Slow and Easy Ranch, I told them I was having such a great time; I did not want to go home. Looking back now, I must have been a royal pain to everybody. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making a young Irish girl happy. I have memories to treasure forever.
LORRAINE SHAW, Newcastle, Northern Ireland
