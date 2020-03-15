Sheely: Truckers need to slow down

To reduce crashes on Interstate 80, you need to slow the truckers down. In Idaho and Montana they are restricted to the right lane only. Idaho limits them to 65. Won’t happen in Wyoming though, as the Wyoming Trucking Association has a huge lobby anytime laws affecting trucks are proposed. I live just off Interstate 80 and drive on it year-long. I have never seen a trucker pulled over by the WHP. Never. Seems they get a pass.