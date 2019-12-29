Sheffer: Answer to surprise medical billing is critical

Editor:

I was pleased to read that Congress cut the rushed surprise billing package plan, which was to be included in the year-end spending bill.

By slipping surprise billing into another bill, Congress would have cut short an important debate – silencing valuable voices as well as competing proposals, which deserve to be heard. Checking the box so that legislators can say they did something on surprise billing is unjust; people’s lives depend on the outcome of this debate.

Finding an answer to surprise medical bills is critical and should include independent dispute resolution or arbitration. This means the provider and insurer bring their best offer to a third party, who chooses between the two.

I expect surprise medical billing to continue to be a subject of importance among members of Congress, doctors, patients, taxpayers and insurers. Though we all don’t agree, we all deserve to have our voices heard and this issue deserves full and open debate. It’s the only way to find the right answer.

CLAY SHEFFER, Rock Springs

