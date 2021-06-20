Sherard: Considerations for public lands bill

Editor:
It’s no secret that many of us have strong opinions about how public lands should be used and managed. I have been hunting and fishing in our great state for 40 years. Access to public lands Is so important and allows so many great opportunities for outdoor recreation. I sincerely hope these opportunities will be available to my daughters and future generations so these great hunting and fishing legacies in Wyoming can continue.
The Wyoming Public Lands Initiative Act, introduced by Senator Barrasso last month, would designate 20,300 acres of Wyoming public land as wilderness. Notably for anglers, it would designate wilderness around the Encampment, North Platte, and Sweetwater Rivers, which would help protect and sustain the wild fish, wildlife, and riparian ecosystems in these special places and provide opportunities for quiet recreation indefinitely.
Under this bill the state would not lose any public land, but the trade-off for upgrading 20,300 acres to wilderness would be downgrading 30,000 wilderness study area acres to standard public land management status and finding middle ground on 100,000 acres. Those 100,000 WSA acres would be downgraded but with conditions to provide some reassurance and protections, including prohibitions on: new routes for motorized recreation, surface oil and gas development, mining, and geothermal development.
I appreciate the Senator’s willingness to designate wilderness in Wyoming, especially around trout fisheries. I also want to be sure that all the public lands proposed for redesignation would be responsibly managed under this legislation. Trout Unlimited asked that the Senator seeks input on the bill from the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes; add clarifying language around motorized vehicle exceptions; add explicit requirements for temporary road decommissioning and rehabilitation; and add requirements for formal travel management planning for large areas whose designations would be downgraded.
No piece of legislation will be perfect in any stakeholder’s eyes, but I hope TU’s suggestions are considered and that the WPLI Act will continue to improve as it moves through the legislative process in D.C.
COLE SHERARD, Wyoming Trout Unlimited Chairman, Laramie