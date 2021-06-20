Sherard: Considerations for public lands bill

Editor:

It’s no secret that many of us have strong opinions about how public lands should be used and managed. I have been hunting and fishing in our great state for 40 years. Access to public lands Is so important and allows so many great opportunities for outdoor recreation. I sincerely hope these opportunities will be available to my daughters and future generations so these great hunting and fishing legacies in Wyoming can continue.

The Wyoming Public Lands Initiative Act, introduced by Senator Barrasso last month, would designate 20,300 acres of Wyoming public land as wilderness. Notably for anglers, it would designate wilderness around the Encampment, North Platte, and Sweetwater Rivers, which would help protect and sustain the wild fish, wildlife, and riparian ecosystems in these special places and provide opportunities for quiet recreation indefinitely.