Sherra: Improve your mental health, utilize telehealth

One in five people will have some kind of mental illness in their lifetime. Despite how common these conditions are, stigma remains the greatest barrier to individuals seeking help for mental illness. What if you could access mental healthcare in the privacy of your own chosen location?

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Your brain is just as important as your heart, liver, skin! In fact, when your mental health suffers, it damages your physical health by making you less likely to interact with people, exercise, sleep and eat well. It can damage your relationships and your goals. Caring for your mental health doesn’t just impact you, it impacts your family, friends, and your present and future. Treatment for depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns is not about changing who you are. It’s about maximizing your potential and your well-being. Telemental health reduces barriers such as travel, stigma and finding the time to fit an appointment into your busy schedule. Can you hop onto an appointment on your lunch break? No problem. Telemental health can fit into your busy schedule.