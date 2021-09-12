Sherra: Improve your mental health, utilize telehealth

Editor:
Sept. 19– 25 is National Telehealth Awareness week!
Did you know that there is Telemental Healthcare in Wyoming?
One in five people will have some kind of mental illness in their lifetime. Despite how common these conditions are, stigma remains the greatest barrier to individuals seeking help for mental illness. What if you could access mental healthcare in the privacy of your own chosen location?
Mental health is just as important as physical health. Your brain is just as important as your heart, liver, skin! In fact, when your mental health suffers, it damages your physical health by making you less likely to interact with people, exercise, sleep and eat well. It can damage your relationships and your goals. Caring for your mental health doesn’t just impact you, it impacts your family, friends, and your present and future. Treatment for depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns is not about changing who you are. It’s about maximizing your potential and your well-being. Telemental health reduces barriers such as travel, stigma and finding the time to fit an appointment into your busy schedule. Can you hop onto an appointment on your lunch break? No problem. Telemental health can fit into your busy schedule.
Whether working from home, parenting during a pandemic, or refraining from seeing friends and family, we’ve all had to change our usual way of life, and it’s been hard. With the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and our everyday stresses like financial troubles, relationships, sexual identity, depression, illness, and loneliness to name a few, talking with someone can help.
Wyoming is utilizing telemental health in a variety of ways including the suicide hotline. Residents in crisis should call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). It’s free, confidential and can help you and your loved ones who might need help. Whether you need temporary support or help to reach long-term goals, telemental health providers can diagnose, treat and offer you resources to cope with your struggles. Many local health providers offer telemental health appointments. To learn more, visit http://wyomingtelehealth.org/.
SHERRA ST. CLAIR, Laramie