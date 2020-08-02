You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sherrard: Slow down on this deal
View Comments

Sherrard: Slow down on this deal

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Sounds like Natrona County is mortgaging their future to make a quick buck. I am a stakeholder, 3rd-generation born there in Casper, was in the hospital there back in the mid-60s and my mother Betty Sherrard volunteered there for many years. 157 million dollars does not sound like nearly enough for a prime location on Second Street, a modern hospital, highest level in trauma care and the county hospital for indigent care. Nothing against Banner, with their out-of-state ownership, but for profit hospitals can become pretty cold-blooded on collecting bills, ruining credit and causing 50% of the personal bankruptcies.

Let’s slow down the process and look at the purchase and sales agreement. How does Erik Nelson think legally they have recourse if Banner fails to live up to medical standards, how was the purchase price determined, what will Natrona County do with the 100 million?

If Natrona County wants honest input and comments from stakeholders, they should put it on the ballot in the next elections. If it is a rush deal, it is a cover-up deal.

JAMES H. SHERRARD, Plano, Texas

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News