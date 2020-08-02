Sherrard: Slow down on this deal

Sounds like Natrona County is mortgaging their future to make a quick buck. I am a stakeholder, 3rd-generation born there in Casper, was in the hospital there back in the mid-60s and my mother Betty Sherrard volunteered there for many years. 157 million dollars does not sound like nearly enough for a prime location on Second Street, a modern hospital, highest level in trauma care and the county hospital for indigent care. Nothing against Banner, with their out-of-state ownership, but for profit hospitals can become pretty cold-blooded on collecting bills, ruining credit and causing 50% of the personal bankruptcies.