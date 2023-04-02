It is unfortunate about the fish kill at Lake Meeboer in southeastern Wyoming this winter. I suspect that the Wyoming Game and Fish has an SOP for operations and maintenance of the aeration system. The rebuilt system should have telephonic connection back to the Game and Fish so they will know the system is down and can make a response. I would hope that the rebuilt system is winterized for the predictable one in four cold winters for that area of Wyoming. Lake trout and most salmonids require a dissolved oxygen in the water of 5-7 mg/L; if it gets lower the fish are stressed and eventually die. The Sauger is a transplant they are mostly riverine and live in deeper holes, rivers are more oxygenated just based on flow and turbulence.