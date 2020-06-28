Sherrard: This too shall pass

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

What is it that our parents told us when growing up in Casper and suffering the indignities and embarrassment of verbal slights from fellow classmates? The same advice applies to the COVID-19 pandemic: “This Too Shall Pass.” The newspapers and 24-hour cable TV news are full of COVID-19 data points and curves; unless you took trigonometry in high school, they are impossible to understand. There are leading indicators and trailing indicators, curves for new infections, curves for hospitalizations, curves for deaths and rounding curves for 7-day averages of life and death, even curves for days a patient is on ventilators that predict if they will survive COVID-19.

Last update Wyoming is at 947 confirmed infections and counting (as of this writing), it is growing. But is it exponential or logarithmic growth? Does it really matter? COVID-19 is just another bump in the road that needs to be overcome by medical technology and humankind’s common sense; the sky may be sagging but it is not falling.