Sherrard: Where is the regulatory oversight?

Any energy extraction industry is going to have environmental impacts upon the ecosystem; Wyoming should realize this. These impacts can be mitigated if the Wyoming WOGCC and DEQ were up to doing their jobs. Oil and gas operators in Wyoming are required to post a bond to insure wells will be plugged and the land returned to a condition prior to drilling and production. The WOGCC should make a call on these posted surety bonds and be a party at the bankruptcy hearings to gain funds to plug these orphan wells. The fresh water that is produced along with the methane gas should be re-injected back into the sandstone Powder River aquifer as recharge water. This is a common practice in other fields around the United States and greatly reduces surface flooding and evaporative loss of valuable freshwater. So where is the regulatory oversight from the state agencies that are “well” funded and have a responsibility to the residents of Wyoming?