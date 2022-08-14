Shillenn: What makes Sally run?

Editor:

Many excellent folks are stepping up this election season for the first time ever placing their name on the ballot for a seat at the table, a position on the board, or to sit at the helm of an office, department or organization. The interest is because they believe they can do better.

None of the new candidates merely rolled out of bed one morning and decided to run for office. It took a long, hard look, deliberate consideration, a season or more of discontent, sometimes ongoing frustration or simmering anger. In the end, with honest intent, they will try and make a difference for their community.

What makes Sally run? Incumbents are never entitled to their jobs. Think about that, and thank God we live in America.