Shinkle: Wyoming needs to think ahead
Editor:

Fossil fuels powered Wyoming's economy through the 20th century, but if we fail to adapt to changing conditions we're bound for serious trouble in the 21st century. Wyoming's reserves of fossil fuels are the envy of many other states, and it only makes sense that we take advantage of this economically. But the demand for oil, natural gas, and coal are all expected to decrease in the near future, and if we fail to adjust, Wyoming's economy and Wyomingites will suffer. We need to ensure that our fossil fuel economy continues while at the same time encouraging investment in other forms of energy production that will provide employment for decades to come and provide a much needed tax base for the state.

DOUG PETERSON, Cheyenne

