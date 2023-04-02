The 2nd Amendment requires a “well regulated Militia” to be gathered out of a citizenry clearly empowered to own civilian guns. It does not require the nation to legalize individual ownership of military-style weaponry allowing unstable Americans to act like totally unregulated one-person militias in their private lives. Not in your wildest dreams is that what the 2nd Amendment is about. Throughout most of the history of the Western world that the Founders were familiar with, militia members were supplied with military-style weapons only out of public armories and only after they were mustered into action. Do not let Republicans and the gun industries continue to pull the wool over your eyes.