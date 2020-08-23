Shogren: Why I support Ben-David for Senate

I support Dr. Merav Ben-David for the U.S. Senate for two reasons. First, she believes in science over ideology. She believes that using evidence without spin is still the most pragmatic and effective way to make reasoned policy. She is not naïve — she knows that Wyoming citizens must confront the challenge that things will not be the way they were for the last half-century; we need new ideas based on evidence, we need to support new ideas based on science to figure out what best to do with our natural resources besides burning them.