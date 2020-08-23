Shogren: Why I support Ben-David for Senate

Editor:
I support Dr. Merav Ben-David for the U.S. Senate for two reasons. First, she believes in science over ideology. She believes that using evidence without spin is still the most pragmatic and effective way to make reasoned policy. She is not naïve — she knows that Wyoming citizens must confront the challenge that things will not be the way they were for the last half-century; we need new ideas based on evidence, we need to support new ideas based on science to figure out what best to do with our natural resources besides burning them.
Second, Merav’s worldview is forward-looking. She supports individual liberty across the board, she believes in racial justice, serious climate policy, universal healthcare and closing the gender-wage gap. As a scientist, Merav knows we must work to integrate both natural and human systems to make things work for all of us. Given Dr. Merav Ben-David’s focus on evidence-based policy and a forward looking vision, she has my support for the upcoming primary and the general election.
JASON SHOGREN, Centennial
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!