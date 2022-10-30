Shuster: Our wonderful veterans and active duty military

Of course, in America, these brave men and women who fought to give us our freedom must be given top priority. Seeing so many of them homeless, or just out-and-out dying on our streets because of possible re-entry problems into society, medical/mental health illnesses, etc., I weep. What the heck? People, they gave us and are still giving us what little freedom we have left. My nephew returned from three tours overseas and within seven months died in Cheyenne. I know people who gave up the chance to stay in a job, possibly becoming a millionaire, but decided instead to do their patriotic duty. People who served overseas, came home, then spent 12 years or more homeless. Now to my extreme anger I see immigrants being given bunkers, three meals a day and yes access to Xbox. Monies being paid with our tax dollars. What about our soldiers who gave you, the politicians, freedom to do what you want with our money?