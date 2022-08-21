Shuster: Thank you Wyoming

I have been here in Casper for five weeks and find the majority of people are kind, thoughtful and down to earth. I am grateful to law enforcement, security people and all those who spend their lives protecting us. With all going on in this world in ways of evil, I feel we must be respectful to all our security personnel. I see so many people with growing discernment to certain agencies throughout America. More or less saying " because of a bad apple on a tree, we must chop down the entire tree.