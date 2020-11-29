Simkins: Sad to see that Wyoming may have changed

Editor:

Having recently retired, I have been searching for a western community that may meet my simple criteria for a new home town. I have been following local news in Casper to get a feel for the city and to see if it would be a pleasant place to live after COVID-19 is under control (I last lived in Casper 43 years ago)

Unfortunately, I came across an article that detailed the efforts of some in your community to shout down information being provided by local health officials and government leaders in reference to the virus.

I found this disturbing enough to change my plans, (even for a vacation) and decided to look elsewhere.

My experience decades ago was that residents of Wyoming, although they may disagree on many topics, were gentleman and ladies of the highest order. I was disappointed to find that the same disease of rudeness and stupidity has infected an area that I once admired.

It is likely that some of your readers don't have a concern that visitors and maybe future citizens of Casper are put off by this sort of behavior. I would would hope that most, including city leaders, want to encourage not only tourism, but perhaps retired folks that may feel that your community has something to offer to a group of people that not only have open minds, but open wallets.

KERRY SIMKINS, Aurora, Colorado

