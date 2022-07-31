Simmons: Thanks to firefighters

Editor:

My wife and I attended and participated in the Bar Nunn car show July 23. The show was sponsored by the Bar Nunn Fire Department.

These volunteers as I understand were called to duty several times the previous night and that same morning bright and early cheerfully fixed breakfast for everybody.

Those firefighters stayed throughout the day, later handing out the awards to the winners of these beautiful cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractor at the end of the show.

Many thanks and kudos to the firefighters of Bar Nunn.