Simon-Peter: Put aside partisan politics

Donald Trump is a sore loser. Bullies usually are; that’s not uncommon. What is striking though is that he is so unwilling to admit that he lost the election that he is prepared to tear down the scaffolding of democracy with him by claiming, without proof, that vote tampering was the cause of his downfall. It wasn’t.
According to President Trump’s own head of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, with the Department of Homeland Security, the election was not stolen. Krebs said, ”59 election security experts all agree, ‘in every case of which we are aware, [Trump’s] claims are either unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.’” True to form, Trump promptly fired Krebs when he rebutted the president’s misinformation campaign.
The bottom line is that President Trump simply got voted out. His policies, his personality, his never ending string of scandals, his mishandling of the coronavirus — that’s what caused Americans to vote him out.
In the meantime, I am saddened by how little the president actually cares about democracy and the people he was elected to serve. Even more, I am dumbfounded by how little the Republican leadership seems to care about the democracy they were elected to serve. The longer they go along with the president’s charade of “stolen elections” the more damage they do to our country, our constitution, our national security and our democratic processes. They leave the US open to stealth attacks by other nations, and compromise our ability to protect ourselves.
Kudos to Congresswoman Liz Cheney. So far, she is one of the very few with enough courage, independence and foresight to do so. To her, I say thank you. When will John Barrasso, Mike Enzi, Cynthia Lummis, and Governor Mark Gordon step up to do the same? Put aside partisan politics and actively promote the peaceful transition of power. For the sake of all Americans and the future of our democracy.
