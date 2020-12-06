Simon-Peter: Put aside partisan politics

Editor:

Donald Trump is a sore loser. Bullies usually are; that’s not uncommon. What is striking though is that he is so unwilling to admit that he lost the election that he is prepared to tear down the scaffolding of democracy with him by claiming, without proof, that vote tampering was the cause of his downfall. It wasn’t.

According to President Trump’s own head of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, with the Department of Homeland Security, the election was not stolen. Krebs said, ”59 election security experts all agree, ‘in every case of which we are aware, [Trump’s] claims are either unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.’” True to form, Trump promptly fired Krebs when he rebutted the president’s misinformation campaign.

The bottom line is that President Trump simply got voted out. His policies, his personality, his never ending string of scandals, his mishandling of the coronavirus — that’s what caused Americans to vote him out.