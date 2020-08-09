Simpson: Proposals promote fair, accessible elections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The Wyoming League of Women Voters sent the following letter to our Secretary of State on July 27.

The LWV believes in fair, honest, and accessible elections. We believe these proposals would promote that goal.

Dear Secretary Buchanan:

Thank for your support of voting by mail in this time of pandemic. I hope you saw our letter praising your efforts in the Sunday, June 14, 2020, Casper Star Tribune.

We encourage to you to take additional steps to encourage and support more citizens voting without impediment or shame. The League of Women Voters at its recent convention approved resolutions that we believe with help attain that goal:

1. That the Legislature adopt legislation establishing online voter registration in Wyoming, understanding that clerks would continue to verify a registrant’s eligibility to register and vote before adding an applicant to the rolls and recognizing that the current paper-based system is inefficient and labor intensive.

2. That the Wyoming Legislature adopt legislation allowing County Clerks to establish a permanent absentee voter list allowing voters who have not moved or changed their registration to receive their ballots routinely.