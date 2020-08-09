Simpson: Proposals promote fair, accessible elections

Editor:
The Wyoming League of Women Voters sent the following letter to our Secretary of State on July 27.
The LWV believes in fair, honest, and accessible elections. We believe these proposals would promote that goal.
Dear Secretary Buchanan:
Thank for your support of voting by mail in this time of pandemic. I hope you saw our letter praising your efforts in the Sunday, June 14, 2020, Casper Star Tribune.
We encourage to you to take additional steps to encourage and support more citizens voting without impediment or shame. The League of Women Voters at its recent convention approved resolutions that we believe with help attain that goal:
1. That the Legislature adopt legislation establishing online voter registration in Wyoming, understanding that clerks would continue to verify a registrant’s eligibility to register and vote before adding an applicant to the rolls and recognizing that the current paper-based system is inefficient and labor intensive.
2. That the Wyoming Legislature adopt legislation allowing County Clerks to establish a permanent absentee voter list allowing voters who have not moved or changed their registration to receive their ballots routinely.
3. That the Wyoming Legislature adopt legislation to propose rules to test the applicability of risk limiting audits in Wyoming for statewide elections since our new voting machines allow for such audits and to encourage greater confidence in election results.
4. That primary elections, currently held on the first Tuesday after the third Monday in August, be moved to the second half of June to provide more time for absentee vote counting, for possible runoff elections, for candidates to make their cases and voters to make their decisions, and for risk limiting audits.
We hope you can support these resolutions as designed to make voting more accessible, verifiable, and efficient. Our goal is to increase voter participation and confidence in our electoral system. We know it is yours too.
SUSAN M. SIMPSON, President of the Wyoming League of Women Voters
