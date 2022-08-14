Simpson: Set aside blind partisan loyalty

Editor:

I have had the privilege to make many trips to Washington to advocate on behalf of important public policy issues such as the humanities and our public lands. Among the most substantive and enjoyable have been those with Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

What always impressed me was that she took the time to study up on the issues and was always prepared. It was clear she was a serious and intelligent statesman who loved debating public policy issues on their merits, within the framework of our democratic institutions and traditions, and rooted in our fealty as Americans to the Constitution and to the rule of law.

Now she finds herself running for reelection to the seat she has so honorably filled against a former supporter who has decided to place her personal ambition over principle and cynically ride along with the tragic headwinds of irrationality, authoritarianism and violent insurrection that are threatening our republic instead of mustering the character and fortitude to stand against them, as Ms. Cheney has.

If there ever has been a time to set aside the blind partisan loyalty our nation’s founders distrusted in the name of preserving the nation they pledged their “lives, … fortunes and …sacred honor” to create and preserve, it is now. The choice has never been more stark and the stakes have never been more high.

We are big enough in our small state to look beyond our differences, see when our democratic values are at stake and come together to do what’s right.

I urge all of my fellow Wyomingites, be you Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, Constitution Party members or Independents to cast your vote for Liz Cheney on Aug. 16.

If you are at all hesitant because you feel you don’t have much in common with her on public policy issues, I can guarantee you that what you do have in common with her is far more important because you and she both want to continue to have these important policy debates within a constitutional democratic republic -- whereas Harriet Hageman does not.

Sincerely,