Sinift: Senate File 102 is a poorly crafted bill

Editor:

I am not opposed to safe, responsible, legal gun ownership. I am, however, opposed to SF0102, The Second Amendment Protection Act, being considered in the current Wyoming State Legislative session. (It can be read in its entirety at wyoleg.gov)

SF0102 is a poorly crafted bill lacking specificity and transparency. The bill contains no indication 1) whether it applies to current and/or future Federal Gun Safety Laws 2) who will decide which Federal laws “…infringe on or impede the free exercise…” of individual gun ownership rights 3) what criterion will be used for such decisions 4) the mechanism by which law enforcement will be informed of such decisions and trained in their implementation.

Public servants as defined in W.S. 6-5-101 (a) (vi) may or may not have a say in the decisions about which federal gun safety laws will not be enforced, however, there are clear and severe misdemeanor penalties outlined in the bill in the event such a public servant would knowingly violate the non-enforcement decisions. This is counter intuitive, normally we penalize those who break the law not those who enforce it.

Refusing to enforce federal gun safety laws may seem attractive until such a nullified law, seen by some as an infringement on Second Amendment rights, nevertheless proves to be essential in preventing or prosecuting an act of gun related violence. Such incidents could be potentially related to domestic violence, an incident of drug or gun trafficking, or a public mass shooting.

Some lawmakers are eager to assure their constituents that they will stand up for their individual gun ownership rights. However, they seem indifferent to potentially infringing on or impeding the rights of Wyoming residents to access the protections of federal gun safety laws.

SHERRY SINIFT, Laramie

