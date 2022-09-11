Sisk: Casper's buses need to be better

Editor:

I need more help with the bus. Everyone needing the bus all the time or just sometime asking and promoting more bus stops to the areas dropped and more spread out to reach more people.

The bus needs to run longer hours for people working at least a 6:30 p.m. for the last run and on Saturdays longs than 2:30 — at least til 4:30 p.m. for the last run. With present schedule can not go anywhere on Saturday. Some people take two and three buses one way to destination and then the trip back home.

Buses only run every hour causing some people to move away where the buses ran every half hour. Many of you may need the bus when your car needs repairs. In the 80's, 90's and 2000s, I had to keep two cars in running order and the repairs cost a great amount. There was no bus and I could not take a chance of missing work due to car trouble.

You all may need the bus someday so help push the city to make it better.