Sisneros: Just presume it's COVID

Editor:

The cough felt the same as the periodic one I’d had since an asthma diagnosis years ago. The sneezing was like what I’d expect from my allergies. When I got the nasal congestion, I thought it had all morphed into a head cold.

Two people suggested congestion is a symptom of COVID. (What isn’t?) And I got tested, but only after potentially exposing others. When the test came back positive, I felt sick, not only because I was, by then, in a sleep-20-hours-a-day state of exhaustion, but because I’d probably exposed others.

Please, if you have any symptom, whether a familiar cough, or something more obscure like eyelid pain or the "COVID toe" feeling we’ve heard about, just presume it’s COVID, get tested, and avoid exposing others while awaiting results. If it comes back positive, you’ll know you’ve done what you can to protect them. And if it comes back negative, you can relax and be grateful that was one wrong presumption!

MARIAN SISNEROS, Casper

