Slack: Question more; silence is consent

Lying, as far as I know, is not a family value. Making disparaging remarks towards the veterans of our United States military and Gold Star families, I don’t believe, is a family value. My mother used to say: If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything, so name-calling is not a family value either.

In Wyoming, the governor, county sheriff and mayor are elected by the people. FYI, Wyoming is one of seven states that does not elect their attorney general; in 43 states in the Union the AG is an elected position. If the federal government deploys federal law enforcement officers into any state, they need to communicate with these elected officials. Not to do so is in violation of the United States Constitution, Tenth amendment. The county sheriff is the duly elected law enforcement officer and is required to oversee all law enforcement activity in that county. The people in Wyoming believe in local control all the way down to the local school board. We in Wyoming deplore federal intervention, so much so we won’t even take money from the federal government for Medicaid expansion. So why are our Republican delegations both at the federal and state levels silent when the federal government deploys federal law enforcement officers into our neighboring states without the consent of their elected officials?