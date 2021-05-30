Smith: Bouchard was honest

Editor:

Several years ago Liz Cheney spoke at the Lincoln Day Republican Dinner, she was easy to peg as a neo-con, phony conservative and surrogate of Machiavellian father Dick Cheney.

When she ran for Congress as a carpetbagger; Stupid Republican Tricks had nine men and a baby ran against her, splitting the vote so she was elected.

That Liz Cheney has betrayed her party is not debatable, more to the point she has betrayed her constituents. If she had any honor, she would have resigned.

State Senator Anthony Bouchard, first to file for her seat is more than qualified to truly represent Wyoming. He is steadfast for the Constitution and proven to be effective in legislation.

Now mud begins to fly, and has Dick Cheney's fingerprints all over it, coming from a foreign news source, typical CIA dirty trick.

Folks in Wyoming are pretty savvy and hold old fashioned values. So Anthony got his girlfriend pregnant? How many of us skated on that thin ice way back then? He did the right thing, marriage instead of abortion.