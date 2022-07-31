Smith: How do you propose to help us?

Editor:

I have questions based on Trumpster (real RINO) ads:

Hageman: As a potential future constituent, please explain to me how you define the "Pelosi-Cheney agenda," and why you consider it "radical"?

You are attacking the 1/6 committee's investigation into the causes of the assault on the Capitol, Congress, and our democracy by violent far-right domestic terrorists with the possible help and direction of Trump and other government officials. Doesn't that merit investigation and legislation based on the findings to prevent this from ever happening again, to better protect Congress, our democracy, and lives?

Do you consider bipartisan problem-solving to be "radical"?

Do you consider the use of under-oath testimony of hundreds, maybe thousands of participants and witnesses, as well as visual and audio documentation, and verifiable facts to be radical?

Do you consider congressional oversight powers, separation of powers, checks and balances, the rule of law, the rules of evidence, facts and reason to be radical?.

Don’t you believe in defending democracy or in the oath you would swear if elected?

You complain of being fed up with many things, but offer no any solutions to the problems facing Wyoming and the nation: dealing with supply chain issues, preventing the spread of future pandemics, for healthcare, protecting civil rights and equal protection under the law, improving infrastructure, protecting free and fair elections by the people, protecting the environment and our food supply, protecting us from malign foreign influence, reducing gun violence and mass shootings, etc.?

Gray: As Cipolloni asked Team Crazy, where’s your proof?

Show us your evidence of wide-spread voter fraud? Recounts, investigations, and sixty-odd lawsuits found no evidence. Jeez, even in Arizona the whacko partisan Cyber Ninja team recount ended up actually finding more votes for Biden.

Trump lost, by over 7 million popular votes, and by 74 electoral votes. Where’s your proof it was otherwise? Or that there were problems with mail-in ballots or voter ID?

Will you protect us from the "big lie," voter suppression, fake electors, gerrymandering, partisan disqualifications?

Why should we elect you if we don’t know how you propose to help us?