Smith: Politics shouldn't be about blind loyalty

Editor:

The Cheney-Hageman primary race is about punishment, not policy. The political differences between the candidates are barely discernible. In fact, six years ago Hageman declared Cheney a "proven, courageous, constitutional conservative." Hageman simultaneously denounced Trump. Yet today, she maligns Cheney for exposing the truth about him.

Liz Cheney is a leader. Her peers elected her chairwoman of the house republican conference. When the waters of Washington turned turbulent, she demonstrated conscience and courage. She put her political fortunes on the line to defend an idea — that our democracy will only survive if we adhere to its laws and respect its institutions.

Too many elected officials have become followers, sacrificing principle for personality to escape the penalty Cheney has paid. But their viability rests on a house of cards. There are many ways to lie, but only one way to tell the truth. Any who would cast their ballot for Hageman as a proxy for Trump, should consider a few of his high-stakes fabrications, all of which defied incontrovertible evidence:

• President Obama was not born in the U.S.

• Climate change is a hoax perpetrated by China

• The Coronavirus will magically disappear

• Donald Trump won the 2020 election

The last lie led to an attack on Congress. Many who finally found the words to condemn Trump for inciting the insurrection have since lapsed into amnesia and self-contradiction. Not Liz Cheney. She was brave enough to say aloud, “the emperor has no clothes.”

A purely punitive vote for Hageman is a vote for loyalty over integrity. Abraham Lincoln feared blind loyalty when he told his field general, “Do not lean a hair’s breadth against your own feelings or your judgment … on the idea of gratifying me.” We would do well to emulate Lincoln. Saving face means nothing if we cannot save the Union.