Smith: Recalibrate our collective thought process

Editor:

It puzzles me why so many in Wyoming still insist that Joe Biden stole the election. I respectfully invite any of them to prove the flaws in my reasoning, which relies on hard evidence that has stood up in court and soft evidence backed by principles of probability.

With every incentive to produce a smoking gun, some sixty lawsuits failed to refute the 2020 election results. Republicans (including Trump appointees and loyalists) responsible for election integrity declared 2020 the most secure election ever and assured us there was no fraud on a scale that would change the outcome. Recounts and audits in critical states, even when motivated by suspicion and overseen by Republican officials, have confirmed the original results.

In each of six swing states that essentially determined the winner, an average of five to seven polls (including Fox News) conducted just days before the general election showed Biden leading Trump. Random surveys of likely voters are notoriously inexact, despite strict protocols to combat bias. But averaging several polls reduces the chance of anomalies. In this case, the statistical surprise was not that Biden won, but that Trump came so close.

In Arizona Biden’s poll-predicted and actual margins of victory were 2.2% and 0.4%, respectively. They were 0.2% and 0.3% in Georgia, 5.4% and 2.8% in Michigan, 5.0% and 2.4% in Nevada, 3.7% and 1.2% in Pennsylvania, and 9.2% and 0.6% in Wisconsin. Thus, even in losing, Trump far outperformed predictions in all these swing states but Georgia, where the polls accurately projected the winning margin.

These numbers contradict claims of a fraudulent election. My wish is not to revive a tiresome debate, but to recalibrate our collective thought process for the future. Once we swallow an obvious fabrication, the more subtle ones go down easily.

RONN SMITH, Powell

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0