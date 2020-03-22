Smith: UW doing a disservice to operations staff

Editor:
With the whole town/state on minimum contact and the university closing most of its buildings, why is it that the Executive Director of Operations John Davis thinks it is necessary to run full staff? This exposes 200 to 300 people with families who will interact all over campus maintaining the water, air and and all the surfaces that have or will be touched by potentially infected. Afterwards they go other places (stores, home, etc) and potentially spread COVID-19.
Many emails have been sent saying campus is safe, not sure who is deciding that. But the University of Wyoming should be ashamed that they won’t scale back forces to limit the exposure. Campus is maintained every night and weekend by a very limited force. Operations leadership is doing the community a disservice by keeping a full staff that is just not necessary.
These men and women are forced to sacrifice for an empty campus!
JOE SMITH, Laramie