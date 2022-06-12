Smoot: In support of Liz Cheney

Editor:

I’ve often felt Wyoming voters were pretty good at mucking stalls and cleaning out political manure. But watching the Wyoming GOP on the brink of imploding is both tragic and unprecedented.

Has the Wyoming GOP lost their sense of smell? Did they not learn from Watergate that following a personality, embarking on a second term and being under the spell and addiction of power can easily infect and corrupt?

And then there’s Liz. Liz Cheney has an undeniable record of being a conservative Republican representing Wyoming’s best interests in Washington, D.C., in name and deed. And the Wyoming GOP leadership is throwing her under the bus? For her principled conservative leadership? For her representation of Wyoming interests? For her conservative values? Or is it for her courage to risk her personal political future to call out a POTUS of her own party?

Just like you and I, she has listened to a recording, not just an allegation, of none other than the POTUS unmistakably asking the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” enough votes to overturn a presidential election? And that qualifies her as a “RINO?” Call it for what it is —a perversion of our most coveted and foundational principle.

Anyone with a backbone would bristle at someone, even in their own ranks, stooping to such a low, blatant and utter disregard for the American vote … our most fundamental and valuable freedom. And that alone should be enough to turn the head of any sober voter in the Cowboy State.

We should be applauding Cheney as a vanguard for integrity and defender of freedom. I think its time we clean some stalls instead of covering up the stench under an American flag. I would hope there will be a resounding majority of Wyoming Republicans that would gladly “run through a barbed-wire fence” for such a woman of integrity, courage and backbone. I know I would. So as an independent, I have the privilege and freedom to register as a Republican, just so I can run the gauntlet … at least through the Republican primary. Yes, somebody call me a RINO … please.

STEVE SMOOT, Douglas

