Smoot: Who still has courage in Congress?

Instead of speaking on the side of reasonable and conventional jurisprudence, our U.S. Senators have drank the party Kool-aid in the name of ‘getting this all over with’ and ‘executive privilege’ instead of a legitimate and thorough pursuit of evidence, incriminating or exculpatory, that witnesses or documents could provide.

It continues to look so childish when all 15 impeachment trials of presidents or judges in the past have always included witnesses! Would it not be a major win for all of the country to bring in witnesses that would exonerate DJT, quiet the Democrats on this issue once for all, almost guarantee a re-election, and overturn the Democratic control of the House? WIN. WIN. WIN. WIN.

One of the most splendid and prominently displayed statues in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center is that of Chief Washakie, known for his prowess and courage as both warrior and statesperson. Perhaps Senator Susan Collins of Maine is showing the courage to break party politics, putting principle over politics, which is desperately lacking from most of the men in her party or from the Equality State. And now, she’s taking a beating from the GOP.

Perhaps she will be remembered and immortalized as Representative Jeannette Rankin of Montana, whose female statue stands prominently across the foyer from Chief Washakie. She courageously registered the lone vote against entering both World Wars I and II. She stood on her principles. That took courage. Is Chief Washakie the lone man, or woman, of courage in D.C. from the Equality State now?

STEVE SMOOT, Douglas

