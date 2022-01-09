Spellman: Let's think of others this year

My mom was from Texas and had a tradition, or maybe a superstition, that we eat black-eyed peas on New Year's Day to bring good luck for the year. This year we were did not have a chance to eat peas -- alas, this will not happen again. As we were passing through Casper on our way back home, our suitcases and bags full of clothing and Christmas presents were stolen from our truck on New Year's night while it was parked at a Casper hotel. Though many of the items are replaceable, our 50-year-old stockings and our 10-year-old son's hand-me-down violin are not. As I start off my day on the morning of Jan. 3, I wonder what compelled me to write this. I think it was my son's tears and his trouble going to sleep last night along with the knowledge that these strong, unpleasant memories will linger that got me. The words of the police officer telling me that car theft is a problem in Casper keep echoing in my head too. Let's do our best to think of others this year and how the consequences of our actions trickle down; let's think about how things that may seem irrelevant have incredible, lasting stories for others. Suffice it to say that we all ate some black-eyed peas last night.