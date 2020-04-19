Spence: Barrasso's estimate way off

Editor:
Senator John Barrasso, MD
You prevaricate!
Six counties: Albany, Campbell, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan, Uinta, total population of about 350,000 people, tossed in with the Red Desert, the Powder River Basin, the parks and national forests, BLM, and other public lands, you might get the 5 person per square mile you speak of.
The average population density in those six counties is 15 persons per square mile, and much higher in the urban centers (Laramie Co., density, 34.2 in about 90,000 population.) .
And that is where the coronavirus pandemic will take its toll.
Your silly and irresponsible argument against a shelter-in-place order exposes you as a disgrace to the title of doctor, or public servant.
THOMAS SPENCE, Buffalo
