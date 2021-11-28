Spiegler: Cheney deserves respect

Editor:

In reaching the conclusion that it will no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of its party, the Wyoming GOP has cemented the party's stance of this era: 100% allegiance must be pledged to Donald Trump and his lies, particularly the one which places the country in continuing peril, his incessant and delusional assertion that he was the rightful winner of the Nov. 3, 2020 election, a matter which he will attempt to re-litigate until he takes his last breath.

Liz Cheney has dared to buck the Republican party line by standing up for the truth about the election that Trump legitimately lost, and she is assisting to investigate what took place on our modern day of infamy, Jan. 6, 2021, who was responsible for it, and what can be done to preclude such an event from ever taking place again. For this, she is now persona non grata with the members of the party to which she and her family has belonged for so long.

Rep. Cheney has persisted through hatred displayed toward her by fellow Republicans and an implicit threat by former President Trump when he said on Jan. 6 not that he merely disagrees with her, but that, "The Liz Cheneys of the world. We have to get rid of them".

I do not agree with Liz Cheney on much of her ideology, but I have the utmost respect and admiration for her as one of the few Republicans in high office who demonstrates the highest principle, one who does not believe that working with those on the opposite side of the aisle on any issue renders one a traitor who is worth of condemnation. It is not easy to be an honorable, courageous, and patriotic Republican in an era in which her party has become one whose foundation is that if a Democrat wins a key election, it was rigged; if a Republican wins, the system worked. May God bless you and keep you safe, Rep. Cheney.

OREN SPIEGLER, Peters Township, Pennsylvania

