Spoonhunter: Teddy Roosevelt's past wasn't spotless

Editor:

In a moment when the entire country is reckoning with our past, Wyoming Democratic U.S. House candidate Carl Beach chose to lavish praise on Teddy Roosevelt. In a recent interview with the Casper Star-Tribune, Beach said that Roosevelt had “an amazing legacy and one that we should really hold dear.” Seriously? Is that why the American Museum of Natural History just decided to remove a statue of Roosevelt? No, they removed it because of Teddy Roosevelt’s undeniable legacy of racism and white supremacy, which was based upon his belief in eugenics.

If you yourself don’t know how racist Teddy Roosevelt was, then I can sum it up for you: one of his closest friends wrote the book that is described as “the bible of scientific racism,” The Passing of the Great Race by Madison Grant. This is the book that Adolf Hitler called “his bible.” If you’re offended, you should be. Beach can say he was only talking about Roosevelt’s role in creating national parks and monuments, but where did the land come from for those national parks and monuments? From Native Americans. Those lands were the homelands and traditional territories of the First Americans who were ethnically cleansed from them.