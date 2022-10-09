Spungin: Oath Keepers preserve and defend the Constitution

Editor:

I am writing in reference to the headline article of your Oct. 5 issue on the Oath Keepers, by Ellen Gerst. This article is a very slanted viewpoint masquerading as news.

A group called Distributed Denial of Secrets apparently leaked a membership list of the Oath Keepers. I don't know how they got this list or why they thought they should make it public except to harass these members. The American Defamation League also participated, picking out military, law enforcement and first responders, as if they were members to be exposed and feared.

Rep. Karlee Provenza seems to fear these Oath Keepers, and thinks we should be afraid of them also. She states that the Oath Keepers are an extremist group who wants to take control of our state. I would like to know on what she bases this. In fact, that is the furthest thing from what the Oath Keepers want. They want everyone in government to abide by the oaths they took. I can't understand why this is thought to be an extremist view.

The members of the Oath Keepers believe their oaths, which they took on their honor, to preserve and defend the Constitution. I believed it when I took the oath and my word is important to me to keep. The Constitution is the basis for our wonderful country and therefore should be supported by all its citizens.

It seems the DDS and ADL and Rep. Provenza want these Oath Keepers singled out and the rest of us should censor them and treat them unfairly.

I would feel much more secure, if arrested or involved with law enforcement to interact with an Oath Keeper member than one who does not care about my Constitutional rights. I would also like to read articles that were more balanced than this one was in the Casper Star-Tribune.