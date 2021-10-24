Stark: Auction supports McCollum family

Brooks Lake Lodge in Dubois, WY has organized a silent online auction to benefit the family of our local fallen hero Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum who was killed in Afghanistan on August 26. With the help of many generous local businesses the auction site is now LIVE with experiences and items to bid on until October 31. 100% of the proceeds will go to the family of Rylee McCollum -- including his wife Gigi and their newborn baby girl, Levi Rylee Rose McCollum. Let's do all we can to create a happy and healthy family to honor Rylee.