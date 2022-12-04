Stenger: Be a Christmas angel

Editor:

In 1967, when I was 9, my mom sat us kids down an explained that she just didn’t have enough money that year to buy any Christmas gifts and that us kids would have to make due by making gifts for one another, as it was with us five younger ones we were keen on the fact that money was tight, that was okay and mom got lots of hugs.

We went about our days of school and play. My mom was the school janitor and all our teachers knew her, so we didn’t think much of the teachers asking questions. As Christmas approached, us kids began making gifts for one another. Mom did put money together for a tree, but the real surprise came on Christmas morning.

Earlier that morning my brother and I who was just two years older, we heard these loud bangs. We ran to the door and as the snow blew into house we saw the tail end of a blue truck and these HUGE boxes, four in all. He and I dragged them into the house yelling to my mom come see what we found. My mom’s eyes flew open wide, we squealed with excitement, as children do, ripping those boxes open. The first thing my brother found was his Tonka truck, not these plastic ones, NO the metal ones.

My mom cried when we found food for the whole Christmas dinner. As kids we didn’t understand and asked why she was crying. She said, “I am so happy.”

To this day, at 64, it’s the most memorable Christmas ever, and I even know how and who gave us that Christmas, you see angels do exist in the form of teachers, friends and the Salvation Army (blue truck). None of those toys, clothes, shoes or boot’s were used -- they were all brand new. God made sure my brothers and sisters and I had a Christmas to remember and to share, so now I share this. I am also someone else’s Christmas angel every year too. God bless everyone and have a memorable Christmas.